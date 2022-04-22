Drug dealer held with Yaba pill in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : A drug dealer was arrested by Department of Narcotics Control along with Yaba pills at Derai upazila in Sunamganj district on Thursday night.

The arrested was Sohel Miah, 35, son of Fayzur Rahman, a resident of Purbachandipur area under Derai municipality.

Police said acting on a tip-off, a team of Sunamganj Narcotic Controls conducted a drive at Derai area and arrested Sohel from his house along with 1000 Yaba pills.

Later, he was handed over to Derai Police Station. A case was filed against him under Narcotic Act and he was sent to jail following a court order.

Derai Police Station OC Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.