Here are the beauty secrets of Alia Bhatt’s naturally glowing skin

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt entered the Bollywood industry at the age of 18 with Student of the year and ever since the actress has won a lot of recognition. Her weight loss is an inspiration and also, her skincare routine has played a big part in her getting glowing skin to look best in her movies.

Alia Bhatt’s skincare routine has been responsible for her flawless and glowing skin. The actress can skillfully radiate like a bright morning even without makeup and is supremely known for her no-filter looks on social media.

Her skincare routine involves some basic beauty tips and tricks to attain glowing skin. Here are some of them:

1. Cleansing: Don’t just wash your face with water but actually follow a cleansing routine twice a day. With the combination of a mild soap or face cleanser; you can get rid of all the dirt and excess oil.

2. Toner: Always use a toner after cleansing your skin as it helps restore the PH balance. It assists in sealing the effect of the cleanser without damaging it.

3. Serum or essence: Essence is usually a concentrated concoction of skincare contents that help fight against dust and dirt. Add serum or essence to your skincare routine to absorb the skin’s nutrition.

4. Hydrate well: Alia believes that nothing can keep up the glow of the skin if it is highly dehydrated. Regardless of the skin type, you need to moisturize it well and even drink enough water.

5. Sun protection: Apply a good amount of sunscreen even if you are indoors and especially when you are going out of the house.

In an interview with Vogue India, actress Alia Bhatt revealed that she drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated and maintain her glowing skin. By keeping yourself hydrated from the inside, you can improve your complexion and treat multiple skin issues.

In addition to this, you should apply a hydrating moisturizer to your skin, twice a day. When your skin isn’t dehydrated, you do not have to deal with dry, rough, and flaky skin.

She mostly uses herbal products to avoid any kind of adverse effect on her skin. Alia Bhatt begins her day by applying a herbal face pack and she likes to pamper her skin like a child.

“If I have enough time, I mix honey with either papaya or orange powder and apply for 15 minutes,” revealed Alia Bhatt.

She further added, “I apply a little amount of moisturizer and go ahead with the daily chores of life.” Now it looks like, every girl is now having the secret key to looking beautiful from her vanity.