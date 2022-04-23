32,904 homeless families to get houses as PM’s gifts before Eid

A total of 32,904 homesless families will receive semi-pucca houses ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, under the Ashrayan-2 Project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually hand over the deeds for and keys to the semi-pucca houses joining a videoconference from Ganabhaban on Tuesday (April 26).

Before that, the Prime Minister’s Office’s Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah will brief the media on the matter on Sunday.

According to the PMO, these houses have been built under the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project.

As many as 1,17,329 houses have already been provided to the landless and homeless in the first and second phases of the project. With the ownership of two decimals of land, the government is providing the houses as gifts to the landless and homesless families.