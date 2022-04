Sunamganj Correspondent : Two farmers were killed by lightning strike while working in a haor at Dhitpur village in Dirai upazila Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rabindra Das, 55 and Tipu Das, 25 of the village.

The two farmers died on the spot when thunderbolt struck on them while they were covering their harvested paddy at Dabhanga Haor around 5:30 pm, said Ekbar Hossain, chairman of Kulonja Union.