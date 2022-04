15-man Test squad declared for Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh has announced the squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka. Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are in the 15-member team led by Mominul Haque. Sadman Islam has been dropped, if he is fit, pacer Shariful Islam will join the team.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s team will visit Bangladesh on May 7. The first Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattagram on May 15 and the last Test of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on May 23. Both matches are part of the ICC Test Championship.

Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taizul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraj, Ibadat Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rezaur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Shariful Islam (if fit).