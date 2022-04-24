One held for selling train tickets in black

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a member of a gang, who sale train tickets in black, at South Surma area in Sylhet Metropolitan along with train tickets and other relevant equipment.

The arrested man is Zufen Ahmed, 27, a resident of Boroikandi area under South Surma police station area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-9 conducted a raid at Jamuna Super Market in Barthkhola around 5:30 pm on Saturday and arrested the man, according to a press release from RAB-9 on Sunday.

A total of two online copies of train ticket, 30 online application copies, a computer CPU, a monitor, a printer, a mobile phone set and a sim card were seized from his possession.

A case was filed against the man with South Surma Police Station in this regard.