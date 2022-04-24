PM Sheikh Hasina asks to ensure fire extinguishing system in structures

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to ensure fire extinguishing system in every structure, saying the government has to see the safety and security issues as it is working to change the countrymen’s fate.

“Each building, office, court, school, college, university, institution, shopping mall, recreation centre, cinema hall, industry and all structures will have to be the fire fighting and extinguishing systems,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed 40 fire stations in different parts of the country as the chief guest, BSS reports.

She virtually joined the function held at Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Headquarters here from her official residence Ganabhaban in the city.

Mentioning fire extinguishing system very important, she said alongside making sure to have this system, it is also inevitable to keep rain water harvesting facility and water body everywhere to tackle any accident and conduct rescue operation.

“It is very important requirement to ensure own safety and security as well,” she opined.

Sheikh Hasina asked the architect, engineer, project director or concerned officials and owner to keep having fire fighting and extinguishing system in their mind for safety and security of the structures.

“We (government) set up fire station and buy firefighting equipment of Taka thousand crore, but those will not come to any work– we don’t accept it anymore,” she said.

The government is working to change the fate of the country’s people as it has also the responsibilities to see the safety and security issues of the people, she added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Security Services Division Secretary Md Mokabbir Hossain spoke as special guests.

Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Brigadier General Md Sazzad Hussain delivered the welcome address.

At the outset of the ceremony, a video documentary on the fire stations was screened.