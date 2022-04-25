150 dream houses awaiting inauguration in Baniachang

Baniachong (Habiganj) Correspondent : On the occasion of Mujib’s centenary awaiting inauguration in Baniachang, 150 dream houses of the third phase constructed under the project of providing land and houses to the landless and homeless i.e. “kha” class families of the country and Prime Minister’s Sheikh Hasina Upahar Asrayan Project.

On next Tuesday , Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the houses built in the third phase. Landless homeless families are happy to get semi-permanent houses with land.

The families who received the gift house of the Prime Minister at the Shutki Dam Shelter Project in South-West Union No. 3 of the upazila said that they never thought they would have an address of their own. Today we helpless families will be in the house given by the Prime Minister and we have no problem. I was in a lot of trouble before. I have suffered a lot in the rainy season. I will be very comfortable now. I thank the Prime Minister.

The construction work of these houses has been completed on government khas land under the Prime Minister’s Asrayan-2 project on the occasion of Mujib Year. The houses under construction will be distributed free of cost among the landless and homeless families. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate those houses.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Malay Kumar Das said houses were being built for each family with two per cent khas land. In the third phase, 150 houses have been constructed across the upazila. 150 houses built are now awaiting inauguration. The construction cost of each semi-finished house with two rooms including bathroom, bathroom and veranda is 2 lakh 59 thousand taka.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Padmasan Singh said that the houses will be constructed within the stipulated time by working tirelessly and the beneficiaries will be made aware.

People from landless and homeless families will live in the houses provided by the Prime Minister. Beneficiaries are very happy to get a house. The houses of the shelter project built in the third phase are now waiting to be inaugurated.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the houses on April 26. At the end of the inauguration, we will hand over the houses to the beneficiaries along with the land registration.