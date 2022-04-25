Bangladesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, no death

Bangladesh logged 27 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning taking the total caseload to 19,52,583.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.43 per cent from Sunday’s 0.41 per cent after testing 6,251 samples during the period.

On Sunday, the number of infections was lower as 24 new cases were reported with zero death.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.90 per cent with the recovery of 299 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.

The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.

NTAC’s recommendations

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 recommended ensuring 100 per cent use of mask, social distance and maintaining health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

The recommendation was made at the 57th meeting of the committee on Sunday, said a press release signed by Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, president of the NTAC.

The committee also recommended creating awareness about the rising of Covid-19 cases through publicity.

NTAC recommended ensuring Covid-19 negative certificates while entering Bangladesh from those countries where Covid-19 cases are on a rising trend.

It also suggested strengthening the screening of passengers at all ports.

The committee recommended ensuring wearing of masks in shopping malls, markets, shops and during travel in different parts of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

It also asked the Islamic Foundation to ensure health protocols during Tarawih prayer and Eid Jamaat.

The NTAC also asked the Health Ministry to take steps to provide directives to tackle Covid-19 after arranging meetings with the hospitals and Directorate General of Health Services.