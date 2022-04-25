Caroline Pidgeon MBE, AM, London Assembly member urges Holder, Rosner, and Mohammed Uddin to vote

London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon MBE, AM has called on Churchfields residents to vote for Councillor candidates Ashburn Holder, Martin Rosner, and Mohammed Ohid Uddin in the forthcoming election to the Churchfields Ward in the Redbridge Council election.

She made the call after taking part in the election campaign of LibDem’s focus team at 10:45 am on Saturday.

Ashburn Holder, Martin Rosner, and Mohammed Uddin to vote for LibDem councillor candidates in the forthcoming May 5 council election in Churchfield Ward, while Caroline Pidgeon, a member of the London Assembly, addressed residents gathered at Abbotsford Garden and Rokeby Road.

Caroline Pidgeon congratulated the party candidates and supporters for their hard work and for coming out victorious. She was happy to see the overwhelming public support for the candidates and responded positively.

Chair Gwyneth Dickeans , Councillor candidate Crispin Acton, Councillor candidate Neil Hepworth, Councillor candidate Scott Raymond Wilding, Member Secretary Dr. Mark Twitchett , Data Officer Neil Hepworth , Heather Liddle, etc.

According to LibDem’s focus team, the campaign will continue from Sunday morning and afternoon until May 5, the day of the election.