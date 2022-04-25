Casino brothers Enamul, Rupon among 11 jailed for 7 yrs each

A court in Dhaka has sentenced old Dhaka’s two ‘Casino Brothers’ Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan and nine others to seven years in jail each in a money laundering case.

The case has been filed with Wari Police Station.

Dhaka Fifth Special Judge Iqbal Hossain delivered the verdict on Monday.

In addition to the jail term, the court also fined each of the convicts Tk 4 crore.

Enamul is a former vice-president of the Gendaria Awami League while Rupon is joint general secretary of the same AL unit.

The other convicts are Enamul ‘s three brothers Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan and Merajul Haque Bhuiyan Shiplu; General Secretary of Wanderers Club in Motijheel Joy Gopal Sarkar; and their accomplices Tuhin Munshi, Nabir Hossain Sikder, Saiful Islam, Abul Kalam Azad and Pavel Rahman.

Of them, Shiplu, Rashidul, Shahidul and Pavel are fugitive.

Earlier, April 6 was fixed to deliver the verdict against them. But it was later deferred as Judge Mohammad Iqbal Hossain was on leave.

A total of 12 cases were filed against the accused, including Enamul and Rupon, with different police stations in the capital.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized Tk 2 lakh from the house of Abul Kalam Azad, an employee of Enu, in Dhaka’s Wari during a raid.

Enu and Rupon were arrested on January 13, 2020 from a house in South Keraniganj along with one of their accomplices Sheikh Sunny Mostafa while Joy Gopal was arrested on July 8 from a house at Dhaka.

Nabin, Saiful and Tuhin were arrested from different places in the capital.

Enamul and Rupon went into hiding after law enforcers launched a crackdown on illegal casinos, bars, spas and graft last year.

Later, Ziaul Haque, police inspector of RAB-3, filed a case with Wari Police Station. There he mentioned that Enu and Rupom earned crores of money through casino business.

After investigation, CID police inspector Mohammad Sadeq Ali submitted a chargesheet on July 21, 2020, accusing the accused.

The two brothers have 20 houses, 128 flats, 25 kathas of land in the capital, five cars, and Tk 19.11 crore in 91 bank accounts frozen by the Bangladesh Bank, according to a charge sheet.