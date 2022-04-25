Denmark crown princess in Dhaka

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received Crown Princess of Denmark Mary Elizabeth who arrived in Dhaka around 8:30 am on Monday on a three-day visit.

She met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban and will hold meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at a city hotel today.

She will also meet the Rohingyas and host communities in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, reports UNB.

The Crown Princess, who turns 50, will attend a lunch hosted by the Danish Ambassador in Dhaka at her residence.

She is scheduled to reach Cox’s Bazar at around 5pm on Monday and will join a briefing by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) on Tuesday morning.

The Princess will travel to Rohingya camps by car from Cox’s Bazar town and observe soil erosion control and environment restoration activities of DRC through tree plantation at camp 5.

She will interact with 8-10 Rohingya beneficiaries in an open shed outside of the RCO. The Danish Crown Princess will plant trees there.

The Crown Princess will also interact with the host community.

From Cox’s Bazar, she will travel to Satkhira on Wednesday morning and visit Kultoli village to meet climate vulnerable community members.

The Crown Princess will visit multipurpose cyclone shelter at the nearby community, its management committee and functionality during cyclone.

She will talk to community members close behind embankment about vulnerability, loss and damages caused by cyclones.

The Crown Princess will avail of a boat ride to the Sundarbans and will have interaction with the forest officials during a 15 minutes’ walk through the natural resource discussing biodiversity and salt water intrusion in the Sundarbans.

She is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Istanbul on Wednesday night.