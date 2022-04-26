Bangladesh calls for increased funding to support institution-building in conflict-affected countries

Bangladesh has called for increased funding to support peacebuilding and ensure inclusive community engagement in conflict-affected countries, which are the key to lasting peace.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin made this call while speaking at the round-table discussion entitled ‘Flexibility of funding for peacebuilding, including in transition settings’ organised by Bangladesh, Ireland and the UN held at the ECOSOC Chamber, UN Headquarters on Monday (April 25) in connection with the High-Level Meeting of the General Assembly on Financing for Peacebuilding.

Ambassador Ziauddin stated that when peacekeeping mission closes, and the national authorities assume greater responsibilities, it is critical that the international community’s support continues. This needs to be done by building capacity of national institutions and supporting initiatives to advance socio economic development in those countries.

“Fostering partnerships, including through engagements with international and regional financial institutions, and promoting South-South and Triangular cooperation can contribute significantly to advancing sustainable development”, added Ambassador Ziauddin.

He mentioned that Peacebuilding Commission could play a critical role through its convening, bridging, and advisory role in mobilizing support for the nationally owned peacebuilding priorities of the countries in transition. “The Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund has also been an important catalyst,” the Ambassador said.

He urged all stakeholders, including regional and international actors, to support the UN transition plans, including peacebuilding priorities, through adequate, predictable, and sustained financing.

Earlier today, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin had separate bilateral meetings with the President of the General Assembly (PGA), Abdulla Shahid, and the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, where they discussed issues of mutual concern.

He is expected to represent Bangladesh at the first ever High-Level Meeting of the General Assembly on Financing for Peacebuilding to be held on 27th April, 2022.