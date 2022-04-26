Filmmaker Tamij Uddin Rizvi passes away

Popular film director Tamij Uddin Rizvi passed away at a hospital in the capital on Monday night. He was 78.

He breathed his last at Rushmono Specialized Hospital around 8:00pm while undergoing treatment.

Kabirul Islam Rana, Deputy Secretary General of Bangladesh Film Directors Association, confirmed the matter.

The burial of the filmmaker will be held after Johar prayer on Tuesday in Narayanganj following a Namaz-e-Janaza.

Rizvi’s notable films are “Tumi Amar”, ” Choto Maa”, “Jiddhi”, ” Asha Valobasa “, ” Jeler Meye”, ” Jobabdihi ” and “Ashirbad”.