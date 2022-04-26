Murder attempt on Zafar Iqbal: Prime accused Foyzul gets life term

SUST Correspondent : A Sylhet court has sentenced Foyzul Hasan, main accused in a case filed over the murder attempt on Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, to life term imprisonment.

He was fined Tk 20,000.

Foyzul’s friend Shohag, another accused in the case, was jailed for four years.

Sylhet Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal’s Judge Muhammad Nurul Amin Biplob on Tuesday also acquitted four other accused in the case as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

They are Fayzul’s father Maulana Atiqur Rahman, mother Minara Begum, uncle Fazlul Haque and brother Enamul Hasan.

The verdict was delivered at 12:40 pm. Before the verdict, the accused were produced in the court from Sylhet jail amid strong security measures.

Prof Zafar Iqbal was attacked and injured during an open-air programme on the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology campus in March 3, 2018.

Foyzul was caught red-handed by the students and teachers soon after the attack and was handed over to police.

SUST Registrar Ishfaqul Hossain filed a case with Jalalabad Police Station under Anti-Terrorism Act the next day.