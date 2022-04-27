Bangladesh Railway is now a profitable organisation: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government has turned state-run Bangladesh Railway into a profitable agency, which was left in tatters during the past BNP rule.

“As we made BRTC a profitable one, today we’ve proven that train service can be made profitable,” she said at the launching ceremony of two Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museums and 46 locomotives, reports BSS.

The prime minister said the past BNP government shut down train services on different routes at the suggestion of the World Bank.

She said her government has not only revived the rail transport service agency, but has made it profitable too.

She joined the function at Kamalapur Railways Station through a video conference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Hasina commissioned 30 meter-gauge locomotives and 16 broad-gauge locomotives of Bangladesh Railways by flagging off these vehicles.

She also opened two Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museums, built on a Broad-gauge coach and a meter-gauge coach on the occasion of Mujib Year.

She stressed the need for expediting the process of recruiting more manpower for the Bangladesh Railway to expand its services.

“There is a manpower shortage in our railway. We’ll have to increase its manpower. A step has already been taken for this. I think it should be executed soon,” said the PM.

She said though Bangladesh Railway is a service organisation, it should also earn profit.

It would be possible after the expansion of railway network and opening of new routes being constructed by the government, she said.