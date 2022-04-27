Hajj flight to begin May 31

This year’s Hajj flight carrying Bangladeshi pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj will begin on May 31.

Some 57,856 pilgrims from Bangladesh are set to perform hajj this year. Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 31,000 Hajjis, which is about half of the number of total hajj pilgrims.

The remaining pilgrims will be flown by Saudi Airlines, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia.

Biman Bangladesh has fixed Tk 140,000 as airfare for each Hajj pilgrim this year.

At least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine must have been administered to each pilgrim. Before travelling, they must show a Covid-19 negative certificate.