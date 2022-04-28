5 best ways to get rid of summer skin problems

2022 is surely the hot red summer and we are sure your skin might have started haunting for ultimate protection from the blazing heat, pollution which leads to skin burns, annoying rashes, and stubborn tans. It’s very important to regularly look after your skin and protect your skin from unwanted problems especially tanning, The Statesman reported.

If you are the one exploring for best summer skincare tips to avoid and remove tanning from your body here are the 5 best ways to get rid of unwanted and uneven suntan that has settled on your skin and is a barrier to your swift brightening skin.

Be Hydrated-Summers can be scary and harmful when it comes to maintaining clear and hydrating skin. If you get exposed to the sun on regular basis you might get to have sunburns, sun damage, and more so to get rid of all your summer problems that involve dry, rough, irritated, and itchy skin it’s very important to keep your body super hydrated. So, to keep yourself hydrated, it’s important to consume as much liquid as possible. Always keep a water bottle while moving out, make it a practice to drink it every half an hour. One can also enjoy drinking detox water, add cucumber, mint lemon and drink regularly as this will improve your skin and give you a natural glow and also help you remove tanning.

Home Remedies for Sun Tan-Home Remedies are the best way to instantly and affordably remove your sun tanning. You can go for many kinds of DIY to effectively remove these sun patches which look bad and ugly. Yogurt and tomato juice can be the best way to brighten and soften your skin. Try your hands on cucumber extracts as this can be highly beneficial for tanned and sunburnt skin. One can always rely on a mixture of Haldi, besan, honey, and milk and apply it to your body to remove sun tan in a jiffy.

Sunscreens-Summers always call out for a better sunscreen and these sunscreens are the most essential and must-have product that can’t be missed if you are moving out in this scorching heat. It’s always important to have a higher SPF sunscreen, the higher it is the greater the protection it will offer. Whether you are working out or inside your home applying sunscreens should be your everyday practice. The best way to prevent yourself from dark spots, ultimate tanning, and discoloration, carry a travel-friendly sun spray with you. Make sure if your body secrets too much sweat it’s important for you to carry a sunscreen that is composed of water-resistant formula because this will remove your sweat and face heat quickly.

Mist-If you are always on a go and are always traveling make sure during this hot weather you carry a mist with you with subtle rosewater added to it. These mists are very refreshing in a way that they remove all the oil on your skin and help to even reduce blemishes. You can even apply these mist after your makeup as a refresher or just before makeup as a primer too.

Volcanic Stones– These volcanic stones are super trendy and available during summers as they help you to remove unnecessary oil that comes up on your face due to sweat and heat and gives you a non-oily matte look in a day.