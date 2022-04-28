Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem receives the Diplomat of the Year 2022 Award in London

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has received the prestigious Diplomat of the Year 2022 Award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Climate Diplomacy’ by the world-famous Diplomat Magazine, UK.

The award was handed over to the High Commissioner by the Editor of the Diplomat Magazine, London on Monday, 25 April at an annual gala diplomatic event at London’s Biltmore Mayfair in the presence of over 250 London-based diplomats.

The Diplomat Award of the Year is an annual award given out by Diplomat Magazine UK based on nominations and votes cast by UK-based envoys of more than 165 countries who maintain resident missions in London. This is the first time that a Bangladeshi diplomat has received such recognition in the UK.

While giving out the Award, the Editor of Diplomat UK Ms Venetia de Blocq van Kuffeler said, “High Commissioner Ms Saida Muna Tasneem was recognised for her outstanding contributions and leadership in championing climate diplomacy in London in the lead up to the COP26 as well as for her sustained initiatives to strengthening Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations.”

While receiving the Diplomat of the Year Award High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem said in her speech, “It is a great honour for me and my country to receive this recognition, especially in climate diplomacy. I am extremely grateful to my peers, envoys based in London for finding me worthy of their nomination. I owe this award to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina who has given me the opportunity to showcase Bangladesh’s climate diplomacy in London during the crucial year of COP 26 and Bangladesh’s Climate Vulnerable Forum Presidency. Our Prime Minister has not only been the voice of the vulnerable and a most influential climate leader at the COP 26 but also our inspiration and a teacher in our learning of climate diplomacy.’ After receiving the award, the High Commissioner dedicated it to millions of climate migrants and victims of climate catastrophes in Bangladesh and the rest of the world.

Now in its twelfth year, the annual ‘Diplomat of the Year Award’ is considered the highest-profile and most prestigious accolade for diplomats in London and is a key platform for peer review for diplomats from more than 165 countries based in London. In 2022, in total ten diplomats were awarded ‘Diplomat of the Award’ from 07 regions of the world.