Danish princess leaves Dhaka wrapping 3-day visit

Denmark’s crown princess Marry left Dhaka on Wednesday night after wrapping up her three-day tour with a climate sustainability agenda that included visiting Rohingya camps in Cox’s bazar and climate vulnerable community in Sundarbans.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw her off at Hazrat Shahjalal international Airport (HSIA) at around 11:30 pm in the capital.

Prior to her departure Dr. Momen and his spouse handed over flower bouquet and a photo album of the visit to the Danish princess at the airport.

The crown princess was accompanied by Danish development cooperation minister Flemming Møller Mortensen.