Former Gazipur city mayor MA Mannan dies

BNP vice-chairman and former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Professor MA Mannan died at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday. He was 72.

He was admitted to the emergency department of United Hospital in the capital on Wednesday night.

BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed this information to media.

He said Mannan had been suffering from various diseases, including high blood pressure and diabetes, since he was sent to jail in 2015.

On February 11, 2015, police arrested Mannan from his Baridhara residence in the capital in a case filed for allegedly hurling petrol bombs on a passenger bus in Gazipur.

He was released on bail from jail on January 6, 2017. He later became inactive politically due to his various ailments.

MA Mannan was the first elected mayor of Gazipur City Corporation.

He also served as the Religious Affairs minister from 1991 to 1993 and Science and Technology minister from 1993 to 1995.