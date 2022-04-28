Hasina offers Ctg Port for use by India’s north-eastern states

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the India’s northeastern states like Assam and Tripura can use Bangladesh’s Chittagong seaport by strengthening the connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.

“If the connectivity is increased, the Indian northeastern states -like Assam and Tripura- can have access to the seaport in Chattogram,” she said.

The premier said this when visiting Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met her at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Thursday afternoon, reports UNB.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Hasina said an initiative has already been taken to reopen the cross-border routes which had been shut down in 1965.

During the meeting, both of them expressed happiness at the state of the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Hasina said high-level visits between the two countries give impetus to carry forward the relations.

Jaishankar said the bilateral issues are being reviewed and it’s progressing well.

Besides, different issues including defence cooperation, water sharing of Kushiara and Feni Rivers, current Covid situation and impacts of Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy came up for the discussion.

Foreign Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mia and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami were present.

Jaishankar arrived here on a day’s visit on Thursday.