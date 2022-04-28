Shab-e-Qadr tonight

The holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across the country tonight, reports BSS.

The Muslim devotees will pass the night offering special prayers, reciting the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals, seeking blessings of the almighty Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim ummah.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and the Muslim ummah across the world on the occasion.

Newspapers have published special articles while state-run Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private television channels telecast special programmes highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.

According to the holy Quran, the night is better than 1,000 nights as the angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of Almighty Allah with all decrees.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed night which is likely to occur on one of the odd number nights in the last 10 days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th of the holy month.

Devotees, on the night, visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

To the Muslims, the entire month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual training. Besides fasting, they devote themselves to praying, reciting the holy Quran and offering charity.

A discussion and doa-mahfil titled ‘Pabittro Shab-e-Qadr er Fazilat O Tatporjo’ will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayer today.

Doa and munajat will be conducted by Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Ehsanul Haque at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

After taraweeh prayers, waz-mahfil, milad and doa-mahfil and special munajat will be organized in all mosques of the country including National Mosque.