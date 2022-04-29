Bangladesh observes Jumatul Wida

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, has been observed across the country with due religious solemnity and reverence, reports UNB.

Jumatul Wida has a special importance as it is a prelude to the departure of the holy month for the Muslims.

On this day, thousands of Muslim devotees usually attend the Juma prayers at different mosques, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

The day’s biggest congregation was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

Special arrangements were made to accommodate devotees at mosques. Khateebs and ulemas delivered sermons, highlighting the significance of Jumatul Wida, Ramadan and other religious issues.