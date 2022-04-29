Case against Dipu Moni’s brother ‘for misappropriating govt land’

As many as 25 people, including Education Minister Dipu Moni’s brother Jayedur Rahim Wadud Tipu, are in the dock for misappropriating over 48 acres of government land in a remote char area in Haimchar upazila of Chandpur district.

A case has been filed at the upazila senior assistant judge’s court by the Chandpur district administration against the accused.

Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish told UNB, “I filed the case on behalf of the administration as the 48 acres are special land parcels owned by the government.”

Prime accused in the case, Jayedur Rahim is the vice president of the Chandpur District Awami League unit. He is currently in Saudi Arabia with his sister for Umrah pilgrimage, she said.

The other accused include Humayun Patwary, a leader of Haimchar upazila AL committee, and Salahuddin Sardar, a former union parishad chairman, said DC Anjana.

The court has fixed May 31 to hear the case.

According to the complaint, in 1950, the sand bar emerged at Baherchar Mouza after erosion of another sand bar or char.

The government recorded it as payasti land (alluvial land) and leased it to local farmers, UNB reports.

Tipu allegedly misappropriated the government land by preparing fake deeds, which was brought to the attention of the district administration.