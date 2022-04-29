Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 12 in June: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that children between the ages of 5 and 12 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by next June.

He said about 20 million children would be vaccinated. They will be given special Pfizer vaccines, he added.

He came up with the discloser while speaking at an Iftar mahfil at Garpara Shuvro Center in Manikganj Sadar Upazila on Friday (April 29) evening.

“We have the approval of the World Health Organization. 3 million vaccines have already been arrived. I will tell the parents to register for the vaccine of 5 to 12 year old children,” he said.

Regarding the fourth wave of corona, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, “Most of the people in our country have been vaccinated. So the fourth web will not come to our country like that.”

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Latif, Superintendent of Police Golam Azad Khan, District Awami League President Bir Muktijoddha Golam Mohiuddin, General Secretary Bir Muktijoddha Abdus Salam and others were present during the occasion.