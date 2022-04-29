Dhaka Metro Rail’s 9th consignment arrives at Mongla Port

The 9th consignment of Dhaka Metro Rail with eight more coaches and four engines has reached Mongla Port.

A ship with Panama flag carrying the coaches and engines anchored at Jetty No. 8 of Mongla Port around 1:00pm on Friday (April 29, 2022). The ship left Japan’s Kobe Port on April 6 for Mongla Port in Bangladesh.

In addition to the Metro Rail coaches and engines, the ship, MV Horizon-9, has 19 more packages of machinery goods. Unloading of the coaches and engines from the ship began on Friday, the Mongla Port Authority said.

Md Wahiduzzaman, general manager of Ancient Steam Ship Limited, local shipping agent of the foreign ship, said after unloading, the coaches, engines and machinery would ne taken to Diabari Depot of Dhaka Metro Rail Project at Uttara in Dhaka.