Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away

Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith passed away on Saturday (April 30). Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Ilaihe Rajewn. He was 88.

He died at about 12:30am (April 30) at United Hospital in Dhaka.

Doctors at the United Hospital pronounced Muhith dead after he was rushed to the hospital from his Banani residence after Friday midnight.

Sajjadur Rahman Shuvo, public relations officer of the United Hospital, said the former finance minister was taken to the hospital at about 12:30am after his death.

He said the body of AMA Muhith would be kept at the United Hospital’s mortuary at night.

His first namaj-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque at 10:30am and the second namaj-e-janaza at Sangsad Plaza at 11:30am.

Muhith’s body will be taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 12:00 noon so that people from all strata of the society pay their last respect to him.

Later, his body will be taken to his home district Sylhet for burial.

AMA Muhith was born on January 25, 1934 to a Bengali Muslim political family in Sylhet. His father, Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz, was a judge and mother, Syeda Shahar Banu, was language movement activist. He was the third child in a family of 14 children. His younger brother AKA Momen is the incumbent Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. He was an economist, writer, diplomat and politician. He served as Finance Minister from January 2009 till December 2018.

Muhith passed the matriculation exam from Sylhet Government Pilot High School in 1949. He secured first place in his Intermediate examination in 1951 from Sylhet MC College. He stood first class first in B.A. (Hons) in English Literature in 1953 from University of Dhaka and passed his Masters with credit from the same university in 1955. While in service to the government, he studied at the University of Oxford in 1957–1958. He completed a Master of Public Administration at Harvard University in 1964

Muhith is the husband of designer Syeda Sabia, and the father of two sons and a daughter. Their daughter, Samina Muhith, is a banker and an expert in the field of monetary policy. Their eldest son, Shahed Muhith, is an architect, and youngest son, Samir Muhith, is a teacher.