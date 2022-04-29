Global Covid cases top 512 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 512 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 512,225,941 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,230,957 on Friday morning, UNB reports.

The US has recorded 81,249,259 cases so far and 993,156 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,072,486 on Thursday as 3687 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry’s data shows.

The number of new cases breached the 3,000-mark, after lying low for the past several months.

Altogether 39 deaths have been reported across the country since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 523,693.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 19 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,52,644.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no one died during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.41 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.47 per cent after testing 4,608 samples during the period.

On Wednesday, the number of infections was higher as 23 new cases were reported with zero death.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 97.04 per cent with the recovery of 363 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.