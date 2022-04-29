Hundreds of shops gutted in Noakhali

More than hundreds of shops were gutted in a fire at Chowmuhani Bazar of Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila on Thursday evening.

Locals said a fire broke out at a shop in Rail Gate Station Market around 6:30 pm and soon engulfed the adjacent shops in the market.

Later, nine firefighting units from Chowmuhani, Maijdi, Lakshmipur and Feni took the fire under control after six hours of frantic effort.

Some 12 locals were injured due to douse the blaze. They are now receiving treatment at Begumganj Upazila Health Complex and Noakhali General Hospital.

In this incident Rinku, 40, a shop owner of a market, died of a heart attack after receiving the news of the fire, superintendent of Noakhali police Mohammad Shahidul Islam said.

The damage from the fire is not estimated yet.