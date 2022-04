Jaishankar leaves Dhaka for Bhutan

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar left here Friday morning after ending an 18-hour brief visit.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen saw him off at Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Bangabandhu Base in Kurmitola before the Indian foreign minister flying to Bhutan by an Indian Air force special flight at around 8:30 am.

Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday afternoon and meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and held meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.

During the visit, Jaishankar conveyed his premier Narendra Modi’s invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India in her convenient time.

The Indian external affairs minister termed his visit to continue the bilateral progress of the two countries through deepening more engagement between New Delhi and Dhaka, BSS reports.