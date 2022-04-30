Eid in Saudia Arabia Monday as Shawwal moon not sighted

The crescent moon of the holy month of Shawwal was not sighted anywhere in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

So, Sunday (May 1) will be the last day of Ramadan and Monday (May 2) will be the Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries in the Middle East, according to the International Astronomical Centre (IAC).

Saudi Arabia has also confirmed that Eid ul Fitr will be held on Monday (May 2) as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, the IAC said it has been barely able to spot the crescent marking the end of Ramadan, which means it will be impossible to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Sunday from all countries of the Islamic world.

Accordingly, Sunday will be the last day of Ramadan and Monday will be the first day of Shawwal.

In Egypt, Turkey, Iraq and Kuwait, Eid-ul-Fitr will also be held on Monday.

Besides, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be held in France, Singapore, and Australia on Monday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is usually celebrated in countries like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and other countries in Asia in conformity with the Middle Eastern countries. So, if the Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudia Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries falls on Monday, the festival will fall in Bangladesh will be held on the following day, i.e. on Tuesday.