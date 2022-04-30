Ek Aloukik Bikeler Golpo comes on Eid Day at bKash presents Bongo BoB Season 2

Those who love the supernatural genre may leap with cheers because the largest Bangla streaming platform Bongo comes with supernatural telefiction ‘Ek Aloukik Bikeler Golpo’ on Eid Day. Yes, viewers can watch the noted telefiction in bKash presents Bongo BoB (Based on Books) season 2.

The plot is taken from the short story named “Oporanher Golpo” from the book “Andhakar o Alo Dekhar Golpo,” written by famous writer & critic, Syed Manzoorul Islam. The telefiction is directed by Noor Imran Mithu and starred Ferdous Hasan Neville, Tanzika Amin, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud. The telefiction will be released as ‘Ek Aloukik Bikeler Golpo ‘, with Bongo Bob Season 2 title sponsor bKash Limited, powered by BelleAme. Co-sponsor Bashundhara Spices has confirmed their collaboration too.

The story begins when Nehal, a promising writer traveling in a bus on a winding road, fell for a pretty lady. The lady also seems to be interested in Nehal. Suddenly the bus breaks down. What happened next? How can a mysterious man, Abdul Kadir, who can see people’s past meet with them and interact? To reveal the mystery, watch the supernatural telefiction “Ek Aloukik Bikeler Golpo”.

Mr. Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, Chief Content Officer of Bongo, said, “Bongo always brings its content keeping in mind the viewers’ preference and choices. So dedicated to them this time bKash presents Bongo Bob Season 2 has more surprises. Talented artists like Neville, Tanzika, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud have taken the mystery of the story in mind and share their screen time with great excitement. I am hopeful that this supernatural story will be able to meet the audience’s expectations.”

Viewers can watch “Ek Aloukik Bikeler Golpo” on these TV channels on the 1st day of Eid in the mentioned time:

Deepto TV at 1 pm

Asian TV at 7 pm

Channel Nine at 7:30 pm

Bangla TV at 8:30 pm

They can also enjoy Bongo Bob Season 2 by downloading the Bongo app from Google Play Store or App Store or watching it directly from www.bongobd.com.