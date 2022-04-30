High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem expressed her deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Finance Minister Mr Abul Maal Abdul Muhith in a condolence message.

“I am profoundly shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of Bangladesh’s longest serving Finance Minister Mr Abul Maal Abdul Muhith. Inna LiLLAHI Wa Inna Ilaihee Raajiu’n.

Mr AMA Muhith, a veteran civil servant was amongst the first diplomats in the then Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC to pledge his allegiance to independent Bangladesh upon declaration of independence by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971. Throughout the War of Liberation of 1971, Mr Muhith played a vital role in mobilizing global support for recognition of Independent Bangladesh. An awardee of the Swadhinata Puroskar, Mr AMA Muhith was an uncompromising proponent of Bengalee nationalism, and a torchbearer of secular and progressive pro-liberation values.

An astute Finance Minister of the country and a welfare economist at heart who placed a record number of national budgets at the Bangladesh Parliament, Mr Muhith worked tirelessly under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in attaining Bangladesh’s unprecedented growth and prosperity over the past decade.

Born of an eminent Muslim family in Sylhet, Mr Muhith was a devout patriot and a celebrated politician who dedicated his life to public service and the welfare of the people of Bangladesh. A Harvard graduate and a man of letters and knowledge, Mr Muhith’s numerous publications on governance continue to guide today’s public servants and academia alike. A leading patron of Bengalee art and culture and an enlightened spirit, Mr. AMA Muhith’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. On his passing away, our nation has suffered an irreparable loss and our country, one of the greatest sons of her soil.

I pray to the Almighty for the eternal salvation of the departed soul of Late AMA Muhith and convey my deepest condolences to the members of his bereaved family and his loved ones. May ALLAH SWT grant him Jannatul Ferdaus. Ameen.”