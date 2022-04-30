Make the winners Ashburn Holder, Martin Rosner, and Mohammed Uddin in Churchfield Ward with Your Valuable Vote: LibDem Focus Team

Who is needed as a consultant for the proper development of the Churchfield area? LibDem councillors are needed here and we will stand by the local residents and fight.

If local residents complain about poor service we will listen to their complaints. If the council does not agree with us, we will not remain silent.

The behavior of the Labour has repeatedly proved that they do not listen to the locals and when challenged they make excuses but they are not held accountable.

We need councillors who are qualified to deliver on their promises. Labour seems to be more concerned with building ,enforcement hubs and Valentine’s Park, Fairlope Water over Crescent Road, and law enforcement in places like Lokkum, more than Elmhurst Gardens.

The Tories will not win at Churchfield

Most Churchfield residents, meanwhile, have stated they will not vote for the Tories. Because their government has lied and broken the law at the highest level.

Conservative MPs and their supporters who are responsible for this behavior are equally guilty of tarnishing the image of our country.

None of them deserve your support. The Tories can’t and won’t win here.

So again, we urge you to reject the Labour and win the Liberal Democrat nominees Ashburn Holder, Martin Rosner and Mohammed Uddin by your valuable vote on May 5 for the overall development of Churchfield.