Muhith’s 2nd namaz-e-janaza held

The second namaz-e-janaza of former Bangladesh finance minister and Awami League advisory council member AMA Muhith, who died in the early hours of Saturday, was held at Dhaka University central mosque after Zohr prayers on Saturday.

Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held around 10.45 am at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the city.

His body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 12 noon so that people from all walks of life can pay homage.

The body of Muhith is now being taken to Sylhet and he will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Muhith, an economist, diplomat, Freedom Fighter and language veteran, passed away at a city hospital at 12.56 am, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, his brother, told UNB.

On 25 July 2021, Muhith tested positive for Covid-19 but recovered. In March this year, he was hospitalised as he became too weak.