Muhith’s janaza held at Gulshan mosque

Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith’s first namaz-e-janaza was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque in the capital on Saturday morning.

The janaza was held around 11 am where a large number of people took part. However, his second janaza at Sangsad Plaza has been canceled due to unavoidable reasons.

From there, the body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar so that people from all strata of the society pay their last respect to him.

The former Finance Minister breathed his last at about 12:30 am (April 30) at United Hospital in Dhaka.

He will be buried at his village home in Sylhet.

AMA Muhith was born on January 25, 1934 to a Bengali Muslim political family in Sylhet. His father, Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz, was a judge and mother, Syeda Shahar Banu, was language movement activist. He was the third child in a family of 14 children. His younger brother AKA Momen is the incumbent Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. He was an economist, writer, diplomat and politician. He served as Finance Minister from January 2009 till December 2018.