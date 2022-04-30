Sylhet dist AL declares 2-day mourning in honour of Muhith

Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, one of the organizers of Liberation War and Language Movement veteran, will be buried in Sylhet tomorrow.

Sylhet district Awami League has declared two days of mourning in honour of Muhith.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the district and metropolitan Awami League at Hafiz Complex in the city this afternoon, said Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Professor Md Zakir Hossain.

The first Namaz-e-Janaza of former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was held in city’s Gulshan Azad mosque at 11.05am today.

The body of AMA Muhith was kept at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka where people from all walks of life paid tribute their last respects to the former minister.

His body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in Sylhet at 12 noon tomorrow to pay homage by people of all walks of life. The last janaza of AMA Muhith will be held at 2 pm tomorrow at the ground of Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa.

The Sylhet City Corporation has started preparing the ground of the historic Alia Madrasa in Sylhet to hold janaza of AMA Muhith.

After the the Janaza, he will be laid to rest at the family graveyard of the deceased at the Deputy House in Rayanagar as per his wishes, said family sources.

Mhith’s body is expected to reach Sylhet from Dhaka tonight.

Meanwhile, Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League has announced a two-day mourning programme for the death of former finance minister and language movement veteran Abul Maal Abdul Muhith.

The two-day mourning programmes include holding black badges, hoisting black flags at the temporary offices of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League, arranging special prayers at different mosques and temples in all upazilas and wards of Sylhet metropolis seeking peace and salvation of his departed soul.

Economist, diplomat, freedom fighter, former finance minister and ruling Awami League’s advisory council member Abul Maal Abdul Muhith died at a hospital in Dhaka at around 12:56am today at the age of 88.

AMA Muhith was born on January 25, 1934 in Sylhet’s Dhopadighirpar. Muhith was the third among 14 siblings of Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz and Syeda Sahar Banu Chowdhury.