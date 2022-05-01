25,77,93,863 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered so far: DGHS

As of April 30, a total of 25,77,93,863 doses of Covid-19 vaccines including booster dose were administered as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7 last year.

“A total of 12,85,68,620 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Monday while 11,64,25,878 received the second dose across the country during the period,” according to data issued by Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS).

As many as 1,27,99,365 people received the booster dose of the vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, it added.

A total of 3,32,14,326 students aged 12-17 years were vaccinated with first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Of them, 1,73,20,822 students received first dose of vaccines while 1,58,93,504 were immunized with second dose of the jabs, the DGHS sources said.

In order to bring all eligible people under vaccination coverage, 2,18,073 floating people have so far received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The government conducted the three-day countrywide mass vaccination campaign that began on February 26, this year.

As many as 1,11,74,725 people were immunized with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on February 26 (first day of campaign), 19,33,775

vaccinated on February 27 (second day of campaign) while 15,69,44 people received the first dose of COVID-19 jabs on the concluding day of the drive (February 28), the DGHS sources said.

Till date, Bangladesh received nearly 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines…Either the country got the vaccine doses under COVAX facilities or through purchase.