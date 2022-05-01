4,500 Indian visas issued from Dhaka in one day

More than 4,500 Indian visas have been issued from Dhaka in one day on Saturday.

Sources in the High Commission of India in Dhaka confirmed the information on Sunday.

Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC), Bangladesh remained open for passport delivery on April 30 (3pm-8pm) to facilitate applicants, who have applied for Indian visa.

However, it will remain closed on May 2 and 3 for Eid.

IVAC is open today and visa applications are being accepted and passports are being delivered on this day.

It may be mentioned that the Indian Visa Application Center in Dhaka has extended the deadline for submission of visa applications and delivery of passports ahead of Eid.