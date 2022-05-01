Bangladeshi actress Rehnuma becomes model of Sananda

Rehnuma Mostafa, a presenter and actress from Bangladesh, has became model for the popular West Bengal magazine Sananda.

She was seen in the April 30 issue of Sanandar Fashion Section, featuring the costumes of famous Indian designers.

While talking about the issues Rehnuma said, “It was a great experience as I found myself with the dress made by Indian famous designer. My dream comes true as I was able to become a model of such a famous magazine”

Rehnuma’s new music video Baaper Baro Pola has been released recently.