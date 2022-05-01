Muhith laid to eternal rest beside parents

AMA Muhith, former Finance Minister, diplomat, Freedom Fighter and language veteran, was laid to rest beside his parents at family graveyard in Sylhet at 3pm on Sunday.

Before burial, the last namaz-e-janaza for Muhith was held at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa ground at 2:30 pm after Zuhr prayers.

His body was kept on the central Shaheed Minar premise in Sylhet at 12 noon where people from all walks of life will pay last respects to Muhith,one of the giants of Bangladesh’s political arena whose role stretches through the entire history of independent Bangladesh.

Muhith’s body reached Sylhet on Saturday night where the villagers were waiting to see one of the region’s proudest sons for the last time.

One of the country’s longest serving finance ministers, the only one who commanded the economy for 10 consecutive years, and the principal architect of the Awami League’s era of development, breathed his last in the in the wee hours of Saturday.

Muhith’s first namaz-e-janaza was held around 10.45 am at Gulshan Azad Mosque in Dhaka on Saturday. Later, his body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar where people from all walks of life paid homage.

The second namaz-e-janaza of Awami League advisory council member was held at Dhaka University central mosque after Zohr prayers on Saturday.

Muhith had been keeping unwell for quite some time. In July 2021, he tested positive for Covid-19, but fought that back. Then in March, he was hospitalised again as he became enfeebled in his old age.