New Market clash: 5 Dhaka College students sent to jail

A court in Dhaka on Sunday ordered to send five students of Dhaka College to jail in a case filed over the death of Nahid during clashes between the students and traders in New Market area.

Following a petition filed by the investigation officer to keep them in jail, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order.

The five students placed on remand were Md Abdul Qaiyum, 4th year, Accounting Hons, Mahmud Irfan, 4th year, Sociology Hons 4th year, Junayed Bogdadi, First year Hons of Islamic History and Culture, Palash Mia, 4th year of Hons of Sociology, and Faisal Islam, 4th year Hons, Bangla.

Earlier on April 28, the five were produced before a court of Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate. Later, Magistrate Shanta Akhter granted two-day remand for the.

The five students took part in the attack during clashes between the students of Dhaka College and the shopkeepers that left Nahid and Mrsalin dead.