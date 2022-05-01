Shawwal moon not sighted, Eid on Bangladesh Tuesday

The holy Shawwal moon of the Hijri 1443 was not sighted anywhere in the skies of Bangladesh. So, tomorrow (Monday) will be the 30th day of the month of Ramadan and the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation Conference Room of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sunday evening. State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Huque Khan chaired the meeting.

Following the meeting, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Huque Khan told reporters that the Shawwal moon was not sighted at anywhere in the skies of Bangladesh on Sunday evening. Because of it, Monday will be last day of the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday across the country.

On Saturday, the Shawwal moon was also not sighted in Saudi Arabia. So, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries on Monday.

Religious Affairs Secretary Kazi Enamul Hasan, Principal Information Officer (additional charge) Shahenur Mia, Islamic Foundation’s Director General (additional secretary) Mushfiqur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Munim Hasan, Cabinet Division’s joint secretary Saiful Islam, joint secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast Nazrul Islam, Dhaka District’s ADC Ilyas Mehedi, Bangladesh Television’s director (Admn and Finance) Jahirul Islam were present at the meeting.