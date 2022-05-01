Vinay Mohan made new Indian FM

Veteran diplomat Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday assumed charge as India’s new Foreign Secretary.

A career diplomat with over 32 years of experience, Kwatra succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla who retired from service on Saturday. He was previously the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, reports UNB.

“Shri Vinay Kwatra assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today morning. #TeamMEA wishes Foreign Secretary Kwatra a productive and successful tenure ahead,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Kwatra joined the country’s coveted Indian Foreign Service way back in 1988. Before his Nepal assignment, he served as India’s ambassador to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

The 59-year-old also worked in India’s diplomatic missions in the US and China, and also served in the Prime Minister’s Office, touted as a prestigious posting.

Shringla was appointed the Indian Foreign Secretary in January 2020. He had earlier served as India’s envoy to the US and Bangladesh.