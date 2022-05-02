Eid being celebrated in 6 Bangladesh districts on Monday

In line with Saudi Arabia, many villagers in Chandpur, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Satkhira, Kurigram and Barishal held Eid-ul-Fitr congregations on Monday, a day earlier than nationwide celebration.

Saudi Arabia and a number of countries across the world are celebrating the festival on Monday. But, Bangladesh is scheduled to celebrate Eid on Tuesday.

In Chandpur, nearly a thousand devotees of 40 villages of the district are celebrating Eid amid festivity.

The largest congregation was held at Munshirhat Bazar Jame Mosque premises in Faridpur upazila at 9am. Moulana ASM Salamatulla conducted the Eid Jamaat.

In Lalmonirhat, more than five hundred Muslims of three unions in the district are celebrating Eid today.

Golam Rosul, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station said, the people of three unions of the district celebrate Eid in line with Saudi Arabia.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Mannan said as every year Muslims here are celebrating Eid keeping pace with Saudi Arabia.

Security measures have been taken for the devotees, he added.

In Dinajpur, prayers for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr have been held at many places in the district.

The main Eid jamaat was held at the party centre in Dinajpur town at 8am.

More than 300 people took part in the prayer led by Maulana Mokhlesur Rahman

A section of Muslims in the district have continued saying Eid prayers in line with Saudi Arabia since 2007.

In Satkhira, hundreds of Muslims of Satkhira sadar, Tala and Kalaroa upazila are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday following Arabia and some other Arab countries.

In Kurigram, two villagers of Bhuruingamari upazila under the district are celebrating holy Eid in line with Arab countries.

Around one and a half hundred families participated in the Eid congregation in the morning. Ahl-i Hadith, an organization of the district also performed Eid Jamaat on Monday.

In Barishal, around five thousand families of various upazilas of the district are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in line with Saudi Arabia. They all are the followers of Jaigaria Shahsufi Mamtajia Darbar Sharif in Chandanaish of Chattogram.

The Eid jamaats were held at around 50 mosques in the district at 9am.