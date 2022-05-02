Fire at Sylhet hawkers’ market, crores of clothes gutted

Sylhet Office : Crores of clothes were gutted by a devastating fire that broke out at a hawker’s market at Laldighirpar in Sylhet city early Monday.

The blaze originated at the market around 3:30 am. On information, 17 fire fighting units have brought the fire under control after two hours’ of frantic effort, said Mamun Parvez, duty officer of Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, he added.

The tin-shed hawkers’ market has around 3,000 shops of cloths. Businessmen feared that their clothes worth Tk crores were gutted by the fire.

Abdus Sobhan, secretary of the market managing committee, claimed that the fire originated from the Bismillah cloth store and gutted around 15-20 shops in the market.

People also looted clothes and valuables during the fire, he claimed. This could not be independently verified.