Prime Minister grants Tk 20 lakh to Preeti’s family

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a grant of Tk 20 lakh to the family of college student Samia Afnan Preeti, who was shot dead by miscreants in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur area.

On Monday, Biplob Barua, party office secretary and special assistant to the prime minister, handed over a check for the grant to Preeti’s father Mohammad Jamal Uddin at the political office of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina.

This grant has been given as a family savings certificate.

At that time, journalist Sohail Sunny was also given a family savings certificate of Tk 30 lakh.

Former general secretary of Motijheel Thana Awami League Zahidul Islam Tipu and Preeti were shot dead in Shahjahanpur on March 24.