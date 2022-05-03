Country’s largest Eid congregation held at Sholakia

The country’s largest congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was held on the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj on Tuesday morning with participation of thousands of devotees amid tight security measures after a two-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maulana Shoaib bin A Rauf administered the Eid prayers in the morning amid heavy rain following the custom of opening blank fire on the Eid dayondent.

Sholakia Eidgah held its 195th Eid congregation this year. A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace, development and welfare of the people of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

In 1828, the first Eid congregation was held at Sholakia ground. Around 1.25 lakh devotees attended the prayer. Syed Ahmed, an Islamic leader in Kishoreganj, used to lead the Eid Jamaat from Sholakia Shaheb Bari.

Maulana Farid Uddin Masud, chairman of Jamiatul Ulama and imam of the Sholakia Eid congregation, has been leading the Eid prayers since 2009. The number of devotees is increasing every year.