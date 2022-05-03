Hasina greets Freedom Fighters on Eid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday greeted all the Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Like other occasions, the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them, reports UNB.

PM’s assistant private secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and assistant press secretary ABM Sarwar-E-Alom Sarkar handed over these items to them in the morning.

The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.

They wished the Prime Minister good health and long life, and highly appreciated her farsighted leadership.